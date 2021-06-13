SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and $11.98 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

