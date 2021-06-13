CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

