CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

