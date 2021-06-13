Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

