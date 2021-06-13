Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

