ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Financial Contrast

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ageas SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 2 4 4 0 2.20 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.81 $1.30 billion $6.92 8.49 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 7.00% 7.42% 0.93% Zadar Ventures N/A -85.13% -63.74%

Volatility and Risk

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Zadar Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

