Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.