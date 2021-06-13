Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 132,188 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $211.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

