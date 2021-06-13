Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $59,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

NYSE:ARE opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

