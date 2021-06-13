The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TKR opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84. The Timken has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 181.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

