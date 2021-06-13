Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.80 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $550.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

