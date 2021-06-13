Bellevue Asset Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSBK opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

