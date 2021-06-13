Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.