Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

