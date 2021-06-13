Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 55.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $107.47 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

