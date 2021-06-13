Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.