Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of GOF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.