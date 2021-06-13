BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $26.71 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.