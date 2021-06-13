Weik Capital Management Buys 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,822,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,126,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,828,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $62.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.