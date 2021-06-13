Weik Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

