White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EPRF opened at $24.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34.

