Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.6% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.