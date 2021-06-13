Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trillion Energy International stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.
About Trillion Energy International
