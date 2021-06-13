Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

NYSE:UNH opened at $397.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

