DigitalNote Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $9,810.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.00671395 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,364,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,931,447 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

