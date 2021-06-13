Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Grows By 194.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the May 13th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

