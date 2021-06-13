Kingdom Game 4.0 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,077.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 88.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $82,399.61 and $5,077.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 91% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.01107366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.09 or 0.99680593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

