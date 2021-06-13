Financial Comparison: ContextLogic (WISH) & Its Competitors

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ContextLogic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1017 3111 59 2.68

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 129.23%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.70 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.64

ContextLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Summary

ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

