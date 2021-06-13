Financial Comparison: Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) vs. Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 15.21% 16.24% 12.81% Japan Airlines -59.29% -29.31% -13.84%

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Japan Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.90 billion 3.84 $283.18 million $1.87 27.16 Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.81 -$2.70 billion N/A N/A

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Japan Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Chemical and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Japan Airlines 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 241 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

