Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

POLY opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

