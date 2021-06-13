Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Up 122.2% in May

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

