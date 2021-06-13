Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.83 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

