Argent Trust Co Sells 530 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.