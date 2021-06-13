Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

