General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

GIS stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

