Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

