Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.