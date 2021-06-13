Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.