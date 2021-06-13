Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.45 and a 1 year high of $593.29.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
