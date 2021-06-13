American Money Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 184,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

