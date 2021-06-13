Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.