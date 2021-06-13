Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Position Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22.

