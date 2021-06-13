Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

FVAL opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

