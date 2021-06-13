20,000 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEVU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000.

Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

