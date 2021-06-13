Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 134,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.