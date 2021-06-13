MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRNQ stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

