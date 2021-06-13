Argent Trust Co Acquires 243 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT opened at $268.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

