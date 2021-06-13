Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $186.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

