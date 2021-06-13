ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

