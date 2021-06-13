Melcor Developments Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

TSE:MRD opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

